For Thompson, it starts with catcher Matt Scheffler, who was a late addition out of junior college after last year’s starter, Brett Wright, signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We’re just getting to the nitty gritty,” Thompson said. “We’ve only had four squad games. Here in a couple of weeks you’ll get to play outside competition for two weekends and then our fall world series. But we have got a glimpse of some early returns from guys that have done well.”

Fourth-year head coach Butch Thompson had praise for a handful of true freshmen and junior college transfers, but was quick to point out that it’s still early in the vetting process.

AUBURN | Auburn’s 18 newcomers are already making a splash just a couple of weeks into fall drills.

“We feel like Scheffler may be the best thrower that we’ve had since we’ve been at Auburn. He’s exceeded our expectations,” Thompson said. “His work ethic is off the charts. Probably since we’ve been here he’s worked as hard or harder then any player.”

Shortstop Will Holland is Auburn’s only returning starter in the infield, but the junior may have a new double-play partner in true freshman Ryan Bliss, who has excelled with his glove and bat at second base.

“Watching him and Holland play together, they already seem to have some chemistry,” Thompson said. “He’s not only caught the ball, he’s got some maturity. He had an opposite-field home run. He’s swung the bat well. Nothing has fazed him. He look like he’s supposed to be potentially our starting second baseman so far.”

Moving into the outfield, true freshman Kason Howell is making a strong case to be Auburn’s opening day starting centerfielder. He made several highlight-worthy catches during Thursday’s practice.

“He looks like a centerfielder that can play defensively. He’s talented with the bat,” Thompson said. “You start talking about the middle of the field, defense rules the day. It’s so important and Kason is running, making diving plays and just getting jumps on the ball. Way above average.”

More true freshmen have stood out on the mound in right-hander Will Morrison and left-hander Brooks Fuller.

“Morrison is a lower slot guy that our hitters respect. They just can’t get good swings off him and he’s thrown a ton of strikes,” Thompson said. “Brooks is big and left-handed and has a good feel.”

Thompson also praised left-hander Kyle Gray, who transferred from junior college.

“He’s thrown a really good curve ball, shoved the ball in the strike zone and done a nice job,” Thompson said.

Auburn will host Western Carolina Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. CT and Samford Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. in fall scrimmages. The Tigers open the 2019 season Feb. 15-17 against Georgia Southern at Plainsman Park.

FALL BALL QUICK NOTES

** Sophomore Judd Ward has been a standout in right field and was named the MVP for the first week of fall drills. He can also play in left.

** Thompson praised junior Conor Davis on his move from left field to first base, particularly his improved defense.

** Junior college transfer Everett Lau and true freshman Devin Warner are working at third base. Lau is also getting reps in left field. When JUCO transfer Rankin Woley returns from an injury next week, he’ll get a look at third and first base.

** Sophomore Edouard Julien is working as a corner outfielder and in the infield at third and second. Sophomore Steven Williams is working primarily at catcher this fall after playing mainly right field last season.

** True freshman left-hander Garrett Wade, the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, is working on his control.

“He needs to throw more strikes, I think he’d be the first to admit that, but it’s 93 and a slider that nobody wants to fool with. He needs to be more efficient and get into counts. He’s got great stuff, arguably top 2-3 stuff on our team.

“There’s not going to be 10 more talented left-hander pitchers in college baseball than Garrett Wade is. We just got to harness the wild horse a little bit at this stage.”

Baseball welcomes 18 newcomers

Fall ball begins

Easy decision for Daniel