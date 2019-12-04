McClain, a redshirt junior, will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination. He's appeared in 23 of Auburn's 25 games over the past two seasons.

A 6-foot-2, 224-pound, athletic receiver who specialized in blocking during his time on the Plains, McClain was never able to climb the depth chart when injuries or departures opened up some playing time ahead of him.

McClain said in the spring he considered transferring last season between the end of the regular season and Auburn's bowl game, but ultimately stayed on with the team after discussions with coaches and his family.

“I sat down with my parents and I told them, I said, ‘I think this is going to be the spring where I really buckle down, no distractions, and just focus on me, focusing on getting better as a receiver,’” McClain said. “And I talked to Malzahn and I talked to Coach Burns about me just taking that next step and being the guy. I want to be the guy, when the game is on the line, I want the ball.”

The Crestview, Fla., product has three catches over the past three seasons for 84 yards.

McClain's decision comes a few hours after redshirt freshman linebacker Michael Harris opted to leave the program.