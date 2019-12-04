Tigers linebacker Michael Harris is leaving the Auburn football program, the redshirt freshman announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. "First I'll like to thank Auburn University and the Coaching staff for everything they have done for me!" Harris tweeted. "Given an opportunity to change my life and I'm thankful for it and blessed! I thought about my decision and however, I think it's best for me to continue to move forward. I wish Auburn the best."

Michael Harris (30) tackles Mississippi State's Kylin Hill (8). (Butch Dill / AP)

Harris played in 11 of 12 games this season on special teams and on defense at the end of a few decisive wins, tallying three total tackles. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder also forced and recovered a fumble on Arkansas' final drive during the Tigers' 51-10 win over the Razorbacks this season. Harris arrived in 2018 as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 inside linebacker in the nation. ------