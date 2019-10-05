AUBURN | Each week the AuburnSports.com staff and friends make their predictions on Auburn and top college football games from around the country.

WHAT THEY THINK



Bill Cameron (8-2, 38-12), Auburn radio institution and still groovin’ to the 70’s.



Auburn 26-20



The Tigers have already won away from home twice, but Gainesville is a much more hostile environment. Todd Grantham will try to confuse Bo Nix and the Gator defense will gamble, trying to create big plays and turnovers, and that’s the only way I see Florida having a chance. This will be a big challenge for the offensive line, and if they play well, Auburn could win going away.



Jeffrey Lee (9-1, 37-13), two-time defending champ. Supper Club legend.



Auburn 24-20



Bo Nix hasn't played in an environment anywhere close to what he'll play in on Saturday. Texas A&M might have the largest stadium in the SEC, but The Swamp is one of the loudest. And it'll be rocking come kickoff. As a result, I could see Florida jumping out to an early lead before Auburn settles in and makes its move. Nix and the defense combine to lead a comeback similar to what we saw the last time Auburn was there.



Nathan King (9-1, 36-14), Tide family refugee and mild wing sauce aficionado.



Auburn 20-17



Now-starter Kyle Trask has been one of the most efficient QBs in the nation in his two games and change, while Bo Nix is hot off a massive showing against Miss State, with nearly 400 yards accounted for and three total touchdowns. If one QB drastically outperforms the other, that team will win.



The way I see it, the home-field advantage essentially levels the scales across the board. If this one was played in Jordan-Hare, I'd easily take Auburn by a couple TDs. But in The Swamp, I think Florida's defense can slow Auburn's roll big time. On the other side of the ball, I don't trust Trask, with a struggling run game behind him, to be able to consistently move the ball with the Tigers' front wreaking havoc.



First one to 20 wins, and Nix and the Auburn offense showed me too much last week to believe they'll be held down all night — though I do wonder how Nix will perform against the best defensive line he may see this year. I've got this one as an instant classic.



Dan Peck (7-3, 35-15), the other guy from The Drive and world’s biggest feet.



Auburn 27-14



Florida is something of an enigma. Are they good? They are a 5-0 team in the top 10, but their Power 5 wins came against three awful teams. They struggle to run the ball. Kyle Trask appears to be a poor fit for a Dan Mullen offense. The Gators do feature skilled receivers, so if Trask has the time and ability to make accurate passes, it could be a long day for Auburn. However, Trask has never seen a defense like the one Auburn brings into the Swamp and the Florida offensive line could be overmatched.



Gainesville is a tough, tough place to win as a road team, but Auburn is simply better in too many key areas right now. Florida has enough on defense to keep it from being a Tennessee 2004-style hammering of a top ten team in their own building, but I expect a convincing Auburn victory.