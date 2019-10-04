KNOW THE ENEMY: Florida '19
The heat of The Swamp will be real come Saturday afternoon — as a defensively charged squad of Florida Gators plays host. They're leaning on backup quarterback Kyle Trask to lead the team in the ab...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news