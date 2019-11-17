Nix was turned to as the primary source of offense for Auburn — particularly in the second half — throwing 50 passes and completing 30, racking up 287 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns in the Tigers' dramatic loss to Georgia, 21-14.

For every moment Bo Nix's youth and inexperience showed — every missed receiver, near-interception or fumble — the true freshman had a "wow" moment to match.

Auburn's plan against Georgia's top-ranked run defense was to establish its offense through the ground game, then let Nix take advantage of play-action opportunities.

That strategy never came to pass. The Tigers averaged 2.3 yard per carry, and they didn't have a running play exceed 10 yards in the loss.

So the offense had to stem from under center. Nix threw an even 25 passes each half, completing 14 in the first and 16 plus a touchdown in the second.

"There’s not many other freshman quarterbacks who can go play like that in the atmosphere, especially in the second half," right tackle Jack Driscoll said of Nix. "He really turned it on and started making plays with both his feet and his legs."

Nix wasn't getting much help early. Georgia's defensive line was overwhelming Auburn's offensive line, getting into the backfield quickly and forcing Nix to roll out often.

Auburn's offense, when the run game was clearly being rendered ineffective by Georgia's front, seemed to be predicated around the quick passing game, particularly on slant patterns to sophomore Seth Williams.

Nix continued to adjust, however, even as the Bulldogs' lead swelled to what felt like an insurmountable 21 points for an Auburn offense that stubbed its toe every time in crossed midfield. Receiver Eli Stove, who caught a 3-yard touchdown from Nix in the fourth quarter, said the quarterback talked over coverages and worked with coaches on the sidelines after every possession, trying to analyze how to make his next throw and decision better than his last.

Then it clicked — rather, Auburn was able to finish. As Georgia went to its base defense, up 21-0, Nix led the Tigers' offense storming down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive at the start of the fourth quarter. It was the first time all game Auburn had come away with points after getting into Georgia territory.

"When we go at a pace like that, defenses have a hard time with switching up so we can get some cheap completions on them and we can start moving the ball a little bit that way," Nix said. "That opened up our running game there in there fourth quarter so we got some cheap runs in there, too."

The next drive was even more rapid and irrepressible. After Auburn's defense sent the Dawgs three-and-out, Nix completed passes of 24, 14 and 9 yards in less than 30 seconds, moving Auburn into the red zone. Two plays later, after he had fumbled on a QB keeper in the second quarter, killing off Auburn's best drive to that point, he pulled the pigskin out of Boobee Whitlow's belly, cut back and found paydirt, bringing the Tigers within one score.

It was the first rushing touchdown allowed by Georgia all season.



