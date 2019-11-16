Kevin Steele’s group has just one gear. As has been the case in each of Auburn's three losses this season, the Tiger defense fought for 60 minutes while the offense couldn't get much going until late against Georgia's elite defense in a 21-14 loss to the Bulldogs. “I feel like that’s always our motto, to go out there and do our jobs each and every play," senior cornerback Javaris Davis said. "No matter what the score is, no matter what’s going on, just do our job and focus on their assignments and play together.”

Marlon Davidson (3) celebrates his sack in the first half of Georgia at Auburn. (Robin Conn / AuburnSports.com)

The 2019 version of Georgia's offense hasn't been explosive or overwhelming by any means. But Auburn's defensive performance Saturday would have held up as impressive against any opponent. Georgia only had three drives go for 20-plus yards — all of which it scored on. Auburn forced 11 three-and-outs. Georgia had no first downs and 2 total yards in the fourth quarter. "Our coaches always tell us to give the best effort, no matter what, if the game’s not going your way," said senior defensive end Marlon Davidson. "At the end it’s all about pride, too. I feel like we have the best pride in the world. We don’t give up on nothing; we continue to fight and continue to grind, no matter what. I mean, it just — it’s just sad that it just came to an end like that. It hurts.” The team's defensive leaders still found a way to put the loss on them and heavily critique their play postgame, deflecting mention of 10 three-and-outs, or Georgia's 2 yards of offense and zero first downs in the fourth quarter. It's what they've been taught. It's how they're bred. Dominance isn't enough. "We left too much out there," senior linebacker K.J. Britt said. "Twenty-one points is unacceptable." "We didn’t come out and we didn’t play very good on defense," senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. "... You can’t put the blame on nobody else. Nobody did their job tonight."

Auburn's three forced three-and-outs in the fourth quarter nearly allowed it to complete a 21-point comeback win. (Robin Conn / AuburnSports.com)