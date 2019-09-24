Gus Malzahn wants no part of any hype surrounding his Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) as they prepare to face one of the country's toughest remaining schedules.

As the No. 7 Tigers truck along into the meat of their conference slate — a pair of Top-25 wins in their pockets just four weeks into the year — they look like one of the better teams in the nation.

He's not worried about the Gators, or the Bayou Bengals, or the Georgia Bulldogs or the Crimson Tide. He's zeroed in on a Miss State team that crushed Auburn, 23-9 in Starkville last year.

"I’ve told those guys, 'We’ve got to have a great week,'" Malzahn said Tuesday. "Our urgency has to be there."

The college football landscape took notice as Auburn downed the Aggies over the weekend in College Station — marking the team's first Top-25 victory in a true road tilt in five seasons.

Malzahn said he was impressed with how fast his group flipped the script to Mississippi State (3-1, 1-0 SEC), however. They didn't want to pat themselves on the back much about the win at their Sunday meeting.

"That A&M game’s behind us. We don’t care who we’re playing next week," Malzahn said when asked if it's difficult not to look ahead to a top-10 showdown with Florida in Gainesville. "We’ve got our hands full. Our guys understand that. You can’t even think about that. And I really don’t think anybody has. Matter of fact, this is the first time I’ve thought about it.

"The key is you’ve got to get better. Yeah, we’re happy. We beat a good team on the road. That was a big win, but that’s behind us."

That message is echoing through the team from Auburn's veteran leadership, as well.

"I'm not worried about next week," said senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Malzahn said he sees the same thing every year from across the country: teams start hot, then fade as the year progresses.

The seventh-year head coach has always prided his program on its ability to stay isolated from the outside buzz — whether positive or negative. Malzahn said it makes "zero difference" — and he himself, frankly, doesn't care — where his team is ranked, how much they're supposed to win or where they're projected to be until it's time to crown a pair of division champions.

"I told them we’re not worried about any kind of talk like that until you get to the end of November because that’s all that matters," Malzahn said. "... All that matters is Mississippi State. We’ll let it take care of itself. We could care less about what people’s opinions are. We could care less about final four.

"We care about Mississippi State. Really it’s as simple as that. If you let crap like that distract you, then it hurts you. I don’t think we’ll have any problem with that.”