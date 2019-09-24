“Playing a very good Mississippi State team. A team that really just bottom line embarrassed us last year. They just lined up and whipped us. They rushed for 349 yards and we rushed for 90. That was a tough one,” Malzahn said.

Four days before hosting the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Malzahn can’t help but bring up the huge disparity in rushing yards between the two teams a year earlier.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn isn’t careful with his words when he talks about last year’s 23-9 loss at Mississippi State.

So tough, in fact, that Malzahn doesn’t need to remind his players about the game. It’s particularly troublesome to the defense, which gave up the most rushing yards since LSU pounded the Tigers for 415 in 2015.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald gashed the front seven for 195 yards a two touchdowns on 28 carries. Running back Kylin Hill, who currently leads the SEC in rushing, had 126 yards on 23 carries.

“We let the quarterback run for a bunch of yards. That was the highest rushing total we gave up all year,” defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. “On defense, look at their rushing statistics and stuff like that — that's a lot of yards to give up in a game. That really was an embarrassment.”

The performance on offense was equally as poor. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham was sacked three times, completed just 50 percent of his passes and had a costly overthrow. The Tigers had two turnovers including a fumble by JaTarvious Whitlow at the goal line.

"That was a bad game, top to bottom, really everywhere,” senior right tackle Jack Driscoll said. “It’s something that we’re really going to hold a grudge on this week, because like you said, we got embarrassed and that’s unacceptable—offense, defense, special teams, everyone included.”

No. 7 Auburn’s chance for a little payback will begin Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Malzahn will be keeping a close eye on the battle at the line of scrimmage.

“We pride ourself on winning up front. You’ve just got to do it,” he said. “They’re a good team. I don’t have to say much. Our guys know. It’s a new year. It’s completely a new year but at the same time, when you have experiences, whether you’re a player or coach, you remember. And we’ve got to respond.”