The camp featured mostly underclassmen, but had a handful of 2019 recruits. The class was led by two in-state standouts: Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson and Bob Jones cornerback Jaydon Hill .

A total of 237 players participated in the camp that last 2.5 hours and included testing, drills and 1-on-1s. At least seven states were represented: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana.

AUBURN | Auburn on Friday kicked off its summer camp schedule with the first of two High School Tiger Camps.

Other players who impressed from the 2019 class included Lakeland (Fla.) linebacker Khalil Crawford, West Jefferson (Gretna, La.) cornerback Greg Brooks, North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, Fla.) cornerback Tredarious Langston, North Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) offensive lineman Jeremy James and Cordova (Memphis, Tenn.) linebacker Tarique Barnes.

The 2020 class had several players with impressive performances led by Central-Phenix City wide receiver Eddie Williams. Williams was hard to cover in 1-on-1s and could be one of the state’s best next year. The in-state wideout has three early offers and more could be on the way. (UPDATE: Auburn offered Williams after camp.)

Other top performers from the Class of 2020 were Bob Jones wide receiver Dylan Ray, Reeltown wide receiver Eric Shaw, Eastside (Gainesville, Fla.) quarterback Anthony Richardson, Auburn cornerback Omari Porter and Madison (Miss.) Richland Academy safety Joseph Perkins.

Class of 2021 recruits who impressed at the camp were McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) wide receiver Dacari Collins, Allen (Texas) wide receivers Bryson Green and Blaine Green, Centennial (Duluth, Ga.) wide receiver Julian Nixon and University School (Forth Lauderdale, Fla.) offensive tackle Marcus Tate. (UPDATE: Auburn offered Blaine Green after camp.)

Three junior college players also participated in the camp: Brookhaven (Texas) quarterback Clayton Oliver, Hinds (Miss.) cornerback Emanuel Dabney and Gulf Coast (Miss.) cornerback Chandler Phillips.

Auburn will hold its Kicking Academy on June 13, followed by a second High School Tiger Camp on June 15. Half-day camps for the skill position and linemen will be held Saturday, June 16.

*** CAMP NOTES/SCOOP ***