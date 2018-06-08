“I want to thank coach Gus Malzahn for the opportunity to be an Auburn Tiger,” Johnson said. “100% committed to Auburn University.”

Minutes after Auburn extended an offer to Johnson on Friday, the wide receiver from Hewitt-Trussville accepted it.

AUBURN | Ja’Varrius Johnson didn’t need much time to think about his new offer.

Johnson received the offer from Auburn after a standout performance at camp. Johnson ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and was dominant in 1-on-1s at the Tigers’ High School Camp I.

“The camp went good, getting to know Coach (Kodi) Burns and how he coaches,” Johnson said. “I was able to run routes with him and he could see how I do."

Johnson committed to Auburn over offers from Mississippi State, Troy, UAB and Arkansas State, among others.

"It is the campus, the system and the coaches,” Johnson said. “I fit in Auburn. I fit in with the way they run the offense."

Johnson is Auburn’s ninth commitment in the 2019 class and second wide receiver, joining Hoover four-star George Pickens.

Johnson, playing at St. Clair County as a junior, had 72 receptions for 1,224 and 17 touchdowns in 11 games.