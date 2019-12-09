Brown was also named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year after he dominated through 12 games as one of the top overall defenders in college football. He finishes his senior regular season with 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four passes deflected, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Auburn's Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt and Jeremiah Dinson have been given All-SEC nods by the Associated Press, announced Monday morning.

Davidson, a senior from Greenville, Ala., earned a four-to-three edge over Brown in terms of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors during the regular season.

The defensive end had his best season as a Tiger this year, tying Alabama's Anfernee Jennings and Kentucky's Calvin Taylor Jr. for the second-most sacks in the conference with 7.5.

Britt will soon have to weigh his NFL options after a stellar junior year. According to PFF, the hard-hitting middle linebacker posted the best run-stoppage grade in college football this year with a 91.1. The 6-foot, 235-pound is third on the team in tackles with 60 to go with 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Dinson, who finishes the regular season as Auburn's leading tackler with 79 this year, is the only Tiger not to make the first team. The senior from Miami also has two picks, two sacks and a forced fumble to his name.