Auburn lands 4 on AP All-SEC teams
Auburn's Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, K.J. Britt and Jeremiah Dinson have been given All-SEC nods by the Associated Press, announced Monday morning.
Brown was also named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year after he dominated through 12 games as one of the top overall defenders in college football. He finishes his senior regular season with 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four passes deflected, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Davidson, a senior from Greenville, Ala., earned a four-to-three edge over Brown in terms of SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors during the regular season.
The defensive end had his best season as a Tiger this year, tying Alabama's Anfernee Jennings and Kentucky's Calvin Taylor Jr. for the second-most sacks in the conference with 7.5.
Britt will soon have to weigh his NFL options after a stellar junior year. According to PFF, the hard-hitting middle linebacker posted the best run-stoppage grade in college football this year with a 91.1. The 6-foot, 235-pound is third on the team in tackles with 60 to go with 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Dinson, who finishes the regular season as Auburn's leading tackler with 79 this year, is the only Tiger not to make the first team. The senior from Miami also has two picks, two sacks and a forced fumble to his name.
2019 AP ALL-SEC TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Offense
u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Defense
E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
---
u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU
u-Unanimous selection
x-Ties