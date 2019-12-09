He joins Heisman favorite Joe Burrow, who was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, at the top of the list. A senior from Sugar Hill, Ga., Brown is the first Auburn player to win the award since Nick Fairley in 2010.

Brown was not only one of the top defensive players in the nation this season, but he's also now been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press, announced Monday morning.

Brown is a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski and Bednarik awards for the nation's top defensive player, as well as the Wuerffel Trophy, Pop Warner Award, Senior Class and the Lott IMPACT awards.

Brown and senior defensive end Marlon Davidson are tied for the second-most tackles for loss in the SEC this year with 12.5. A projected top-10 NFL draft pick, Brown also has four pass deflections, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year.

“Derrick is one of the best all-around football players in the entire country," Malzahn said Sunday night. "Any position. It’s not a coincidence he’s up for a lot of these awards. I expect him to win quite a few of them. He’s a real special player. He’s had an unbelievable year. He’s played his best football in the biggest games when they matter the most. That’s a sign of a great player.”



------