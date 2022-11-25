Darron Reed committed to the LSU Tigers back in July. Now, he's flipped his commitment to the Auburn Tigers. Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn on Friday, following a recruitment process that saw Auburn never flinch throughout the fall. Despite his LSU commitment, Auburn continuously invited Reed to visit for games. He did visit several times and now, those that worked to do so to get him on campus, are reaping the reward. "1000% committed," Reed said on Twitter. "All recruiting is shut down."

Darron Reed has flipped from LSU to Auburn. (Rivals.com)

Listed as a 3-star, Reed is Auburn's 12th commitment of the 2023 class. He joins safety Terrance Love, edge Wilky Denaud, edge Ashley Williams Jr., cornerback JC Hart and defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless on the defensive side of the ball. Reed took his official visit to Auburn in the summer, but noted that the Tigers may have started recruiting him "too late," he told AuburnSports.com in June. A couple weeks later, he committed to LSU. Auburn never stopped recruiting Reed, though. Multiple trips to the Plains for the 3-star ensued in the fall, including the season opener against Mercer, the Penn State game and the LSU game. In fact, he visited Auburn more than he did LSU throughout the season.