Auburn flips Darron Reed
Darron Reed committed to the LSU Tigers back in July.
Now, he's flipped his commitment to the Auburn Tigers.
Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn on Friday, following a recruitment process that saw Auburn never flinch throughout the fall. Despite his LSU commitment, Auburn continuously invited Reed to visit for games.
He did visit several times and now, those that worked to do so to get him on campus, are reaping the reward.
"1000% committed," Reed said on Twitter. "All recruiting is shut down."
Listed as a 3-star, Reed is Auburn's 12th commitment of the 2023 class. He joins safety Terrance Love, edge Wilky Denaud, edge Ashley Williams Jr., cornerback JC Hart and defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless on the defensive side of the ball.
Reed took his official visit to Auburn in the summer, but noted that the Tigers may have started recruiting him "too late," he told AuburnSports.com in June. A couple weeks later, he committed to LSU.
Auburn never stopped recruiting Reed, though. Multiple trips to the Plains for the 3-star ensued in the fall, including the season opener against Mercer, the Penn State game and the LSU game.
In fact, he visited Auburn more than he did LSU throughout the season.
It's not an unreasonable trip for Reed, who resides in Columbus, Ga. His most recent visit to Auburn was last weekend, as he took in the Tigers 41-17 victory over Western Kentucky in their home finale.
It may not be the last time Reed visits, though. He does have the option to officially visit again, as the coaching change allows him one more additional official visit, per NCAA rules.