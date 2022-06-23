Reed closing in on final decision
AUBURN | Four down, one to go.
Defensive end Darron Reed from Carver in Columbus, Ga., was in Auburn this weekend for the fourth of five official visit.
Reed, 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, has previously been to Clemson, LSU and Miami, and will go on a final visit to Ohio State this weekend.
He will announce a decision on July 4 between four schools: Ohio State, LSU, Miami and Auburn.
“I’ve got a pretty good idea what it’s going to be,” said Reed.
Auburn’s recruitment of Reed didn’t heat up until the last few months, which could put them a little behind the other three.
“Compared to the other schools, (Auburn) is up there but it might be too late … but it’s still possible I could go here.”
Reed said he’s been to Auburn three times including a game last fall. Overall, he gave high marks to his latest trip, which lasted from Tuesday to Thursday.
“It went great,” he said. “I loved the hospitality they had here. Just talking to the coaches and everything, it was all good.
“It’s a great school. I could get developed here. All the coaches, I love. The love that they show and they showed that they really want me.”
Reed spent a lot of time with AU defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.
“He’s a great coach and even better person. We’ve got a good relationship. We’ve been building it,” said Reed.
Reed is rated a 3-star and the nation’s No. 44 strongside defensive end by Rivals.