Reed closing in on final decision

AUBURN | Four down, one to go. Defensive end Darron Reed from Carver in Columbus, Ga., was in Auburn this weekend for the fourth of five official visit. Reed, 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, has previously been to Clemson, LSU and Miami, and will go on a final visit to Ohio State this weekend.

Reed has four finalists with less than two weeks before announcing a decision. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

He will announce a decision on July 4 between four schools: Ohio State, LSU, Miami and Auburn. “I’ve got a pretty good idea what it’s going to be,” said Reed. Auburn’s recruitment of Reed didn’t heat up until the last few months, which could put them a little behind the other three. “Compared to the other schools, (Auburn) is up there but it might be too late … but it’s still possible I could go here.” Reed said he’s been to Auburn three times including a game last fall. Overall, he gave high marks to his latest trip, which lasted from Tuesday to Thursday.