Auburn adds transfer DL

"I think kind of just, you know, obviously the opportunity and just, again, the family aspect," Walker said on why Auburn. "You know, I have a family of my own. I have a son. He's three years old. And just the fact that, you know, everyone's kind of genuine here and everyone kind of loves each other and wants everyone, like everyone wants to see everyone else do well."

He's the ninth incoming transfer for the Tigers this window and the first defensive lineman. Walker joins a transfer class already composed of quarterbacks Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels, running back Durell Robinson, offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy, cornerback Raion Strader, safety Taye Seymore and punter Hudson Kaak.

Originally from Smyrna, Tenn., Walker was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 that originally signed with Texas A&M. He transferred to Western Kentucky ahead of the 2023 season and has spent the last two seasons with the Hilltoppers.

Walker's coming off his best season with Western Kentucky, recording 46 tackles, forcing a fumble and intercepting one pass. He signed with Auburn over Oklahoma State and UCF, with Auburn being his first visit.

"The family aspect, for sure," Walker said of why he visited quickly. "I was getting recruited by them in like 2018, 2019, you know, before I went to Texas A&M. So, I was already familiar with the, you know, like the facilities and the environment, but this is obviously my first time in a new facility. I think the facility is very nice and the people are very comforting here and the coaches, you know, they really try to build relationships with you rather than just throw a whole bunch of stuff in your face."

Vontrell King-Williams impressed him while on the visit as well.

"He's the real deal," Walker said last week. "We did a lot of talking upstairs, you know, he showed me kind of some of the things they do here and, you know, the way their defense, you know, attacks the ball and stuff like that. So, I think he's a really good guy."

Walker will have one season of eligibility remaining and will head to the Plains after playing in Western Kentucky's bowl game Wednesday.