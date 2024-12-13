WKU transfer recaps Auburn visit

"It went good," Walker said. "You know, I like the family environment. I'm building good relationships with the coaching staff and, you know, I just like everything they do here."

Auburn hosted him on an official visit this week, as the former WKU and Texas A&M defensive lineman searches for his next him. He arrived on campus Thursday and departed Friday,

Walker is coming off a career year with the Hilltoppers, where he recorded 46 tackles across all 12 games. When he entered the transfer portal, what got him on Auburn's campus so quick?

"The family aspect, for sure," Walker said. "I was getting recruited by them in like 2018, 2019, you know, before I went to Texas A&M. So, I was already familiar with the, you know, like the facilities and the environment, but this is obviously my first time in a new facility. I think the facility is very nice and the people are very comforting here and the coaches, you know, they really try to build relationships with you rather than just throw a whole bunch of stuff in your face."

He sees Auburn as somewhere that he could make an impact, with similar techniques found between Auburn and his previous stops. Walker sees himself as a potential "violent disruptor up front" for Vontrell King-Williams' defensive line.

"He's the real deal," Walker said of King-Williams. "We did a lot of talking upstairs, you know, he showed me kind of some of the things they do here and, you know, the way their defense, you know, attacks the ball and stuff like that. So, I think he's a really good guy."