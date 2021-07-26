Alston: ‘I feel like this class is going to rise up’

AUBURN | Not long after Damari Alston made his commitment to Auburn public Sunday, the 4-star running back was already working to bring in more talent to the Tigers’ 2022 class. “I feel like this class is going to rise up,” Alston said. “We’re pretty low right now but we’re going to keep coming. We’ve got some pretty good guys coming in soon. So I’m locked in and ready. “I’m a recruiter now. You might as well call me a coach. I feel like my commitment shot a spark in some people.”

Alston is Auburn's 7th commitment in the 2022 class. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn, with seven commitments, moved up 13 spots to No. 66 nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings after Alston’s commit. The Tigers are 26th in average star, which doesn’t take into account the number of commits. Alston, 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, actually announced his decision during Auburn’s Big Cat recruiting event, turning his commitment into a recruiting pitch of its own. “Today felt good, man. It was a stress reliever,” he said. “Just coming here and seeing all the guys, speaking in front of everybody, committing in front of everybody, it was a good deal. I feel like I brought some attention to some of the recruits. "It was a family atmosphere. All the coaches sat down and talked to my family and my mom, and that’s what we look for. Thats one of the reasons I committed."