4-star RB commits to Auburn

The No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2022 class has committed to Auburn. Damari Alston, a Rivals250 running back from Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga., announced his decision Sunday on Twitter. Alston chose Auburn over his other two finalists, Northwestern and LSU.

Alston is Auburn's 7th commitment in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

Alston on Sunday was in Auburn for Big Cat, Auburn's annual premier recruiting event. Alston also took an official visit to Auburn in June. It was then that he met for the frist time with first-year coach Bryan Harsin, running backs coach Carnell Williams and running back Tank Bigsby. Alston will have the opportunity to play with Bigsby, only a sophomore but widely regarded as the top running back in the SEC.

“I want to go somewhere where there's a good group of running backs, running backs that are going to push me, running backs that I can learn from,” Alston said. “I feel like (at Auburn), Tank, I could look at him as a big brother. He's also out of Georgia. He relates to me a lot. And I feel like I could learn a lot from him.” Alston now will have the chance. As a junior, Alston rushed for 1,507 yards and 24 touchdowns on 234 carries. He also had 22 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Rivals ranks Alston, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, the No. 167 overall recruit in the class and No. 15 in Georgia. Alston is Auburn’s seventh commitment and the highest-ranked recruit in the class. Auburn's Commitment List