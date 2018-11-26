Hi, friends. Well we're back here again — just a few short hours since the last time we spoke. Some new things have occurred, some older things have come to light and the thorny relationship between Gus Malzahn and Auburn's administration has become downright frosty. So in other words: It's another offseason at Auburn. **JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY AND RECEIVE A $99 GIFT CARD FOR USE IN THE RIVALS FAN SHOP**

The news this afternoon was former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops rather emphatically denying the notion that he's spoken with anyone from Auburn. He also said he's not "set to talk to anybody" from Auburn. You may read the entire quote below:



Bob Stoops emphatically denies to @usatodaysports reports Auburn representatives have reached out (or will):

“I haven’t talked to anybody from Auburn. I haven’t met with anybody...nor am I set to talk to anybody. It’s just foolish speculation...that has no basis to it." pic.twitter.com/DkhHRZcGOg — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) November 27, 2018

Of note here is ... nothing. I've been chronicling coaches' words for most of my adult life and very little of what they say is provably true or false. I don't know Stoops personally. I have no reason to believe he's a liar, though I'm relatively sure he's spoken with someone connected with Auburn — even if the basis of that visit wasn't a job at Auburn or the team or even football in a general sense. There's always plausible deniability. You know what? I'm not even sure Stoops matters right now. Why not? Because the people who want Gus Malzahn fired yesterday and the day before and the week before and the month before are moving to Plan C. Plan A was to remove university president Steven Leath and have his successor fire Malzahn. Plan B was to strike a deal with Leath, who is fighting his own battle for his own job, to ensure his safety in exchange for a promise to fire Malzahn. Now we're in the midst of a third approach — this one designed to make the head coach so uncomfortable that he becomes willing to negotiate a departure. Enter Stoops. His name being dropped as a possible successor to Malzahn creates frenzy in the anti-Malzahn corners of the Auburn sphere and creates a tantalizing possibility for people who remain on the fence about Malzahn. Can Auburn really be led by Big Game Bob? Some important figures believe it's entirely possible and they're letting Leath and athletic director Allen Greene know. (One interesting side note is that the Stoops quotes linked above were gathered by a reporter named George Schroeder, who is perhaps the only reporter on Earth whom Malzahn at least vaguely trusts.)

Malzahn has been told that the football facility unofficially green-lighted earlier this year, reportedly kicked off by a $2 million donation from Malzahn and his wife, Kristi, may be on hold. He's been told that offseason coaching changes must earn prior approval. Malzahn's power is receding. His autonomy is dwindling. Is this simply a function of Auburn covering its bases in the face of a difficult 7-5 season? Or has Plan C actually taken hold?

Some view this all as an extreme over-reaction. Auburn rewarded Malzahn almost exactly one year ago with a seven-year contract worth $49 million that included remarkable buyout protection. If fired today, Malzahn would be owed $16 million within one month and would receive $4 million per year for the next four years. Jimmy Sexton didn't become the biggest and best college agent by accident, you know. Yet this relationship never was ideal. Auburn is known for its aw-shucks persona, a place where family always comes first, and Malzahn often comes across as a joyless bookworm who wants nothing more than to be left alone sketching plays on a blackboard. He doesn't connect well with people. He doesn't 'get' people. That lack of congeniality either directly or indirectly prevented him from ever establishing meaningful relationships with people beyond the athletic complex. Malzahn's entire value to Auburn was concentrated in his ability to win football games. And when the team goes 7-5 with bad losses to Georgia and Alabama, well, there's no goodwill to brace the fall. Things get ugly in a hurry.

Allen Greene now finds himself at the epicenter of a nasty struggle involving the football program. Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com