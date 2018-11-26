CYBER MONDAY: Get $99 in free gear with a new subscription
Our best deal is BACK.
If you've been pondering a new subscription to AuburnSports.com, this is your chance. By committing to one year with us here — where you'll find tons of stories, videos, podcasts, fresh images, columns and The Best Message Board In The History of The Internet — you'll be rewarded with a gift code worth $99 in the Rivals Fan Shop.
NEW USERS CLICK HERE: https://auburn.rivals.com/99Cyber
RETURNING/INACTIVE USERS CLICK HERE: https://auburn.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=99Cyber
*******
• This offer is for new, annual subscriptions only
• Please provide a valid and current email address. That's how we get your code to you.
• Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.
• Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion.
• Offer is valid only while supplies last.