Lane ‘only knows one speed’

A’Mon Lane brought it to Thompson High School the last few years, is bringing it to Moody High School this year and next, and will be bringing it to Auburn University in a couple of years.

“He’s a guy, he only knows one speed and that’s full speed,” said Moody coach Jake Ganus. “The way he attacks every day in the weight room or if it’s practice or it’s meetings is kinda what sets him apart. It’s a mindset of when I step between the lines, I’m going to give everything I’ve got and it shows.”

Moody football has won just 11 games over the past five years, which is a big reason Ganus, formerly the co-defensive coordinator at Thompson, was hired as the Blue Devils head coach last December.

Lane, who is Ganus’ adopted son, came with him to begin the process of changing the culture at Moody after winning three consecutive Class 7A state championships at Thompson.

“What it’s done for me at Moody personally is it’s brought the level of our team up,” said Ganus. “We’re trying to practice in a different way and trying to do things that have never been done before. A’Mon has been at Thompson the last three years so he’s seen how certain things are done just like I have.

“We have the players and we have the best people at Moody you could ask for. Now, the way we’ve changed practice, the style and the tempo, he’s helped me do that. It’s been huge.”

Ganus, who was a standout defensive back and linebacker at UAB and Georgia from 2012-15, has been a key part of Lane’s development on and off the field.

“A’Mon as a person, he’s been through more probably in his first 14 years of life than any of us combined in our entire lives. He’s got a very, very adverse past,” said Ganus. “When he came to stay with us over three years ago, just to see him change into this young man and turn into where he’s headed.

“His future is so bright and he doesn’t let anything from the past define him. He only lets that circumstance fuel him to be better. It’s just been really fun to be a part of it as a father-figure and as a coach. I’ve got to do both and it’s been really cool.”