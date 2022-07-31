Lane ‘only knows one speed’
AUBURN | It’s a mentality that every coach at every level looks for in a player.
A’Mon Lane brought it to Thompson High School the last few years, is bringing it to Moody High School this year and next, and will be bringing it to Auburn University in a couple of years.
Lane, a 4-star cornerback in the 2024 class, committed to the Tigers Saturday during their Big Cat recruiting event.
“He’s a guy, he only knows one speed and that’s full speed,” said Moody coach Jake Ganus. “The way he attacks every day in the weight room or if it’s practice or it’s meetings is kinda what sets him apart. It’s a mindset of when I step between the lines, I’m going to give everything I’ve got and it shows.”
Moody football has won just 11 games over the past five years, which is a big reason Ganus, formerly the co-defensive coordinator at Thompson, was hired as the Blue Devils head coach last December.
Lane, who is Ganus’ adopted son, came with him to begin the process of changing the culture at Moody after winning three consecutive Class 7A state championships at Thompson.
“What it’s done for me at Moody personally is it’s brought the level of our team up,” said Ganus. “We’re trying to practice in a different way and trying to do things that have never been done before. A’Mon has been at Thompson the last three years so he’s seen how certain things are done just like I have.
“We have the players and we have the best people at Moody you could ask for. Now, the way we’ve changed practice, the style and the tempo, he’s helped me do that. It’s been huge.”
Ganus, who was a standout defensive back and linebacker at UAB and Georgia from 2012-15, has been a key part of Lane’s development on and off the field.
“A’Mon as a person, he’s been through more probably in his first 14 years of life than any of us combined in our entire lives. He’s got a very, very adverse past,” said Ganus. “When he came to stay with us over three years ago, just to see him change into this young man and turn into where he’s headed.
“His future is so bright and he doesn’t let anything from the past define him. He only lets that circumstance fuel him to be better. It’s just been really fun to be a part of it as a father-figure and as a coach. I’ve got to do both and it’s been really cool.”
Lane is expected to play cornerback or nickel at Auburn. Ganus believes he’ll be ready to contribute early in his college career.
“He went to a meeting at LSU on his visit and he sat there and the corner’s coach asked a question to one of the corners, and A’Mon answered it before the kid did because it’s the same concept we’re playing and it’s a 3-by-1 check,” said Ganus. “So I’m not saying it will be a 100 percent carryover but there will be carryover from what we do. Physically, he’s ready. He’s built like a college football player and is definitely fast and strong enough."
This season, Lane will start at nickel for Moody along with spot duty at receiver and running back on offense.
“We feel like he would be wasted out there at cornerback because teams would go away from him,” said Ganus. “You can put a corner out there and they can put their worse receiver out there and say we’re going to focus on these other 10. So we’ve got him closer to the box where he can affect the game. We’re going to blitz him a lot, let him play man in the slot, zone, all that stuff. He’ll be a lot more versatile for us closer to the ball.
“He’s a 4.4 guy, a 10.6 100 so obviously he can take the top off. He’s built like a truck so he can run over you. When we need him on offense, we’ll use him, but we also have very good players on offense to where we don’t feel like we have to use him on every play.”
Lane, who was Auburn’s first commitment for the 2024 class, was joined shortly thereafter by quarterback Adrian Posse from Columbus in Miami, Fla.