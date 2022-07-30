A'Mon Lane wanted to 'be the guy'

A'Mon Lane is 'the guy.' That's what the coaching staff told him when they sat him down after the 7-on-7 camps in June. "They wanted me to be the guy to start the class, so I felt very special," Lane said. "So I just knew it was time to make this decision."

A'Mon Lane kicked off the Tigers' 2024 class with a commitment Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Lane committed to Auburn a little over three and half weeks ago, but withheld the official announcement until Big Cat Weekend on July 30, where he publicly committed. "I was so anxious and ready to get it out," Lane said. "I was nervous but it was a dream come true.". With over 15 offers spread across every power five conference, Lane picked the Tigers. What stood out about Auburn? "Just the family feeling, my relationship with Coach [Bryan] Harsin and Coach [Zac] Etheridge," Lane said. "They never stopped recruiting me."