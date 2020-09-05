AuburnSports - Malcolm Johnson Jr. to join Auburn next week

After committing to the Tigers in August, 4-star 2021 wideout Malcolm Johnson Jr. has officially completed his 2020 reclassification process, Gus Malzahn shared with reporters Saturday.

Auburn's already impressive 2020 recruiting class of receivers is now even more stacked.

Johnson, now rated as the No. 7 player in Virginia for 2020, will join Auburn at practice next week and is immediately eligible to play this fall.

Recruited by Chad Morris and Kodi Burns, Johnson joins a 2020 haul for the Tigers that already included 4-star receivers Kobe Hudson, Ze'Vian Capers and J.J. Evans, along with 3-star Elijah Canion.

Malzahn has signed four or more Rivals blue-chip prospects at the same position four times at Auburn: 2020 (four 4-star receivers and four 4-star defensive backs), 2015 (four 4-star DBs) and 2014 (four 4-star DBs).

Johnson adds even more speed to an Auburn offense with more than its fair share of fast weapons. A standout sprinter at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes in Alexandria, Va., Johnson's time of 6.26 seconds in the 55-meter indoor championships last year ranked third in the country among high schoolers. He's expected to compete as a sprinter on Auburn's track and field team, as well.

"He can run, we know that," Malzahn said of Johnson. "We’re just real excited to get him out there and see what he can do. He’s got a lot of potential, we feel like."

Oscar Chapman, who committed in July, is also set to join the team in practice, according to Malzahn. The punter arrived from Australia in August but was unable to participant in fall camp until he finished out Auburn's COVID-19 protocol.