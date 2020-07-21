AuburnSports - Auburn adds Aussie punter Oscar Chapman

Punter Oscar Chapman announced via Twitter on Tuesday he's committing to Auburn with a blue shirt, which are offers typically reserved for largely unrecruited prospects. Blue shirts usually receive their scholarships at the start of practice once they arrive on campus, effectively borrowing from the next year's scholarship numbers.

Gus Malzahn has tapped into the Prokick Australia gold mine yet again.

Chapman hails from the same Prokick Austrailia program that produced Auburn's most recent starting punter, Arryn Siposs, who left Auburn after his junior year and was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions. Siposs was Auburn's starter from 2018-19.

The Australian punting school aids American football hopefuls in transitioning from Aussie-rules kicking to styles that suit college football and the NFL.

Prokick Australia has numerous products playing in the college game and professionally. Siposs talked on multiple occasions about a large group chat between all the Aussie punters spread across the country.

Since 2013, five of the six winners of the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in college football, have been Australian born.

After Siposs left school early following Auburn's bowl game, the Tigers' only punting experience on the roster was from quarterback Bo Nix, who pooch-punted on a handful of occasions. Chapman's competition for the starting role will come from walk-ons Patrick Markwalter and Evan McGuire.

Chapman told AuburnSports.com he should be reporting to campus around Aug. 1.

"Thank you Coach Malzahn, Coach Porter, Coach Larson and all of the staff at Auburn for this incredible opportunity," Chapman tweeted. "I'm honoured to be apart of this amazing program. ... Let's get to work!!"