Everyone knew a decision was coming soon, but not too many, if any, expected four-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker to commit to Auburn. Most expected it to be Georgia. If not the in-state Bulldogs, then Florida, but Auburn has quietly held the lead for over a month.

“I made my decision Wednesday morning after praying on it some more and talking it over with my mother,” said Walker. “I have been praying about this for a long time and my heart has been telling me Auburn is the school for me for about a month to a month and a half.

“I called Auburn to tell them about my decision after talking with my mother Wednesday morning and they were excited. The coaches passed the phone around and they said they wanted to scream.

“I asked them to keep it very quiet because I wanted to surprise my family with the news at a cookout Friday night. The Auburn coaches and my mother were the ones that knew, so it was a big surprise for a lot of people.

“I just had to do what was best for me. Auburn is just the right fit for me and I ended up choosing them over Florida.”

This one hurts Florida, but it really hurts Georgia the most with it being the in-state school Walker grew up following.

Auburn just checked all the boxes for the 6-foot-4, 271 pounder out of Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County. The more he visited and connected with the coaches, the more he saw his future on the Plains.

“I felt at home at Auburn and I just feel it is the best fit for me and my family. Auburn not only recruited me, but they recruited my family and I feel they will take care of me and my family.

“My mother was a big part of my decision. She has seen it in me. She has been able to tell how I have been feeling about Auburn. She agrees with me on how Auburn will take care of me.

“Auburn not only feels like home, but they have great coaches, they have been very good with me and my family and I love the fit there. Coach Garner can really help make an impact on me and make me the man and the player I want to be."

Like all decisions of this magnitude, it was not easy for Walker, a high school senior for a few more weeks, but Auburn became an easy choice for him in the end.

“This really wasn’t a tough decision," said Walker. "It was clear to me. I did not think Auburn would be a school for me back in the summer, but I kept my eyes open, I kept praying about it and my heart tells me Auburn is the place for me.”

Walker is an early enrollee, so he will graduate in December, then move the Plains in January.