Puckett had to show off his athleticism and skills for NFL scouts for the first time at Auburn’s Pro Day. Afterwards, he felt good about his performance.

His three secondary teammates all attended and performed well at the NFL Combine a few weeks earlier.

“I definitely raised my stock. I’m just grateful for that,” said Puckett. “I’m just grateful to be able to come out and showcase what I did today.

“A lot of people don’t get this chance to do Pro Day or go to the combine and do different things like that. I’m very blessed.”

Puckett, who measured in at 5-foot-11 and 3/8 and 213 pounds, ran a 4.50 40-yard dash and had a 37.5-inch vertical leap. He did it in front of 50 professional scouts and coaches.

All 32 NFL teams were represented except for Buffalo.

Other standout performances included a 40-inch vertical leap by Jaylin Simpson and 34 reps on the 225-pound bench press by Marcus Harris. Both attended the NFL combine and concentrated on improving certain areas.

“I was trying to hit 30 because at the combine, I hit 27 but knew I could do more. So I was going to try to do 30 here,” said Harris.

Puckett’s 40 was the best of the day followed by Nick Mardner’s 4.52, Larry Nixon’s 4.76, Shane Hooks’ 4.81 and Kassidy Woods’ 4.83.

Following Simpson and Puckett on the vertical were Woods’ 36.5-inch, Hooks’ 36-inch, and Nixon and Nick Mardner’s 35-inch.

Behind Harris on the bench were Avery Jones with 33 reps, Kam Stutts with 25, and Nixon and Gunner Britton with 22.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

FULL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Bench Vertical Broad Jump 40

Hayden Brice 15 34” 9’8” 5.02

Gunner Britton 22 32.5” 8’11” 5.34

Marcus Harris 34 -- -- --

Shane Hooks 14 36” 10’10” 4.81

D.J. James -- -- 10’6” --

Avery Jones 33 33” 9’ 5.47

Nick Mardner 11 35” 10’9” 4.52

Elijah McAllister 18 28.5” 9’10” 5.10

Mosiah Nasili-Kite 21 31” 9’1” 5.07

Larry Nixon III 22 35” 9’9” 4.76

Nehemiah Pritchett -- -- 9’11” --

Zion Puckett 14 37.5” 10’4” 4.50

Jacob Quattlebaum -- 30” 8’4” --

Justin Rogers -- 26” 8’5” 5.52

Jaylin Simpson -- 40” -- --

Kam Stutts 25 28.5” 8’3” 5.40

Kassidy Woods -- 36.5” 10’6” 4.83