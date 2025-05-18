Coach Roc key in recruitment of 4-star edge

AUBURN | One of the biggest keys in recruiting, even in the era of NIL, remains relationships. For Auburn, hiring Roc Bellantoni in the offseason could pay big dividends in the recruitment of one of the nation’s top edge rushers. “I think really highly of coach Roc since he has recruited me since he was at FAU,” said four-star edge Trenton Henderson.

Henderson plans to hold off on a decision until November. (Photo by Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“It means a lot that when he came here he was pushing hard for me too. I have known him since my sophomore year.” Henderson, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is also developing a relationship with AU assistant edge coach Wayne Dorsey, who was a top recruit coming out of Baltimore, Md., and then Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College about 15 years ago. “With him being a former 5-star, just his story. I like that a lot,” said Henderson, who officially visited Auburn this weekend along with a dozen other top prospects.