Coach Roc key in recruitment of 4-star edge

AUBURN | One of the biggest keys in recruiting, even in the era of NIL, remains relationships.
For Auburn, hiring Roc Bellantoni in the offseason could pay big dividends in the recruitment of one of the nation’s top edge rushers.
“I think really highly of coach Roc since he has recruited me since he was at FAU,” said four-star edge Trenton Henderson.
“It means a lot that when he came here he was pushing hard for me too. I have known him since my sophomore year.”
Henderson, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is also developing a relationship with AU assistant edge coach Wayne Dorsey, who was a top recruit coming out of Baltimore, Md., and then Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College about 15 years ago.
“With him being a former 5-star, just his story. I like that a lot,” said Henderson, who officially visited Auburn this weekend along with a dozen other top prospects.
Henderson, from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic, also has official visits scheduled for LSU May 30, Michigan June 6, Florida June 13 and USC June 20.
He’s planning a final official to Florida State for their opening game against Alabama Aug. 30 before making a final decision in November.
“Just a place that can develop me and help me get to the next level,” said Henderson of what he’s looking for in a school. “Then just a school that has a good life after football. Just somewhere I can see myself thriving and becoming a better man. Just where I fit and I’m comfortable.”
Auburn certainly showed Henderson those attributes this weekend and he plans to return for a game or two this fall.
“Just the vibe and the people around the place. They are real good people,” he said.