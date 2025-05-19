BMatt’s Monday musings

The message boards would have been full of hot takes and every one of the radio or video shows I was a guest on would have asked several questions about the group.

There were plenty of times during my 25 years covering the Tigers that a baker’s dozen of visitors that included two five-stars, three more top 100 players, six four-stars and couple of three-star offensive linemen with plenty of upside would have created a massive amount of hype.

AUBURN | As I sat in the Woltosz Performance Center Sunday afternoon waiting to interview recruits as they left, I was surprised by the lack of enthusiasm around Auburn’s group of official visitors.

But I don’t recall one question on the five shows I was a part of last week. I remember having to bring it up myself as something to look forward to when it comes to our coverage.

Now, there was plenty of enthusiasm around the group of visitors with Auburn’s coaches during the weekend, but there seems to be growing disinterest among the Auburn faithful in college football recruiting.

Quite frankly, I think there’s much more interest in the basketball team’s work in the transfer portal over the last couple of months.

Part of the malaise, of course, is due to AU’s failure to produce a winning team on the football field over the past four seasons. Auburn hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2019 and Georgia since 2017.

That amount of losing for a program with national championship aspirations like Auburn is bound to have an effect.

But there’s more to it. The interest in football recruiting across the country appears to be waning due to the transfer portal and NIL. When top recruits bounce around from school to school so easily and recruiting becomes more of a transaction, it’s hard to get too excited about your school’s latest group of highly-touted commitments.

The lack of excitement is completely understandable. But in the case of Auburn’s current football program, I think it’s also a bit misguided.

In regards to transfers, I’m not sure Hugh Freeze and his staff have lost more than two players to the portal in the last two years that they wanted to retain.

They had to work hard to keep a few top players, but that’s just part of the job now.

And it certainly feels like Auburn is on the verge of taking a step forward on the field because of the talent Freeze and his staff have added to the roster in the nearly 30 months since his hire.

Now, this team still has a lot to prove on the field and I’m Missouri until they do, but the expectation for this program should be a for it to take a step forward.

The biggest reasons I think it will is twofold. Freeze has managed to retain much of his staff from last season, especially at the coordinator positions, which I think is important for a growing program.

But most importantly, the talent-level on Auburn’s roster has steadily grown and the talent gap between Auburn and the top teams in the SEC has steadily lessened since Freeze’s arrival.

No other factor has held Auburn back more than that talent deficit.

So when Auburn brings in a group of visitors like it did this week and perhaps a similar group two weeks from now, its OK to get excited. Maybe make a wild prediction or two on The Bunker.

Don’t hold back. Have some optimism.

Sure, you might be disappointed this fall. But you might be pleasantly surprised or elated too. It’s college football. The unexpected happens every fall Saturday.

And isn’t it about time for Auburn to catch a break here or there, maybe make a little run?

You know, have some of those talented players step up and start making more plays.

*** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. ***

*** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***