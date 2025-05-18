Auburn comes highly recommended to 5-star RB

AUBURN | Auburn’s got a little edge in its recruitment of five-star running back Derrek Cooper. His running back coach at Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., was former Tigers running back Shaun Shivers, who recently accepted a position as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan. “He came from here, he was a big part of Auburn,” said Cooper following his official visit to AU. “Just learning from him and his thoughts on Auburn, it's great. He speaks highly on Auburn.”

Cooper has five more official visits scheduled before making a decision in August. (Photo by Caleb Jones/AuburnSports.com)

Cooper, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, has also struck up a good relationship with Auburn running backs coach Derrick Nix. Coach Nix is a great coach. I can see in his eyes that he loves the game, he loves passion. It'd be great to learn from a coach like that,” said Cooper. Cooper was joined on his visit by Rivals100 running back Jae Lamar and the pair hit it off over the weekend. “It was great. He's real cool,” said Cooper. “He's from Georgia, I've been keeping an eye on a lot of backs. It was good to meet him and bond with him.”