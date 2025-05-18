Auburn comes highly recommended to 5-star RB

AUBURN | Auburn’s got a little edge in its recruitment of five-star running back Derrek Cooper.
His running back coach at Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., was former Tigers running back Shaun Shivers, who recently accepted a position as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan.
“He came from here, he was a big part of Auburn,” said Cooper following his official visit to AU. “Just learning from him and his thoughts on Auburn, it's great. He speaks highly on Auburn.”
Cooper, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, has also struck up a good relationship with Auburn running backs coach Derrick Nix.
Coach Nix is a great coach. I can see in his eyes that he loves the game, he loves passion. It'd be great to learn from a coach like that,” said Cooper.
Cooper was joined on his visit by Rivals100 running back Jae Lamar and the pair hit it off over the weekend.
“It was great. He's real cool,” said Cooper. “He's from Georgia, I've been keeping an eye on a lot of backs. It was good to meet him and bond with him.”
This weekend was Cooper’s third visit to Auburn. He also has official visits set up to Miami May 30, Alabama June 6, Georgia June 13, Florida State June 15 and Ohio State June 20. He plans to make a final decision in August.
“Development plays a big part,” said Cooper of what’s important in choosing a school. “I'm trying to get to the next level. I want to play early, I want to get on the field. I'm going to put in the work, so I just want that opportunity to play early. Tradition, too, is a big part.”
Cooper doesn’t list any favorites but said Auburn is one of his top schools.
“They set the bar pretty high,” he said. “It was a good OV. It was the first one, so I've got plenty more to take.”