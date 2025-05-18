Tigers force winner-take-all

Facing elimination in three consecutive contests, Auburn defeated Florida State 8-3 Sunday to force a winner-take-all game later in the afternoon. The winner will advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, something Auburn has not done since 2017.

There will be a winner-take-all game in the Tallahassee Regional.

Haley Rainey earned the start for Auburn, giving up a solo home run two pitches into the game, but Auburn didn't flinch.

KK McCrary tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the Auburn fourth inning, with Icess Tresvik putting Auburn in front 3-1 with a two-out, two-RBI double later on in the inning.

Auburn built on that lead in the fifth inning, all with two outs. AnnaLea Adams and McCrary singled, with Anna Wohlers hitting a three-run home run in the next at bat. Rose Roach went back-to-back with Wohlers to make it 7-1 in favor of the Tigers.

All four runs in the fifth inning were charged to former Auburn pitcher Annabelle Widra, who transferred to Florida State in the offseason.

SJ Geurin pitched the final five innings of the game for Auburn, allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three.

