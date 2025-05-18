Season ends in Tallahassee

The Tigers were eliminated by Florida State in a winner take all game Sunday afternoon, dropping the contest 4-0. Overall, Auburn finished the year 35-24 and 6-18 in SEC play under the Malveaux's in their first year.

In the first season under co-head coaches Kate and Chris Malveaux, Auburn was one win away from reaching the NCAA Super Regionals.

Auburn left 10 runners on base and never could find the clutch hit to push across any runs.

Both teams had five hits apiece, but the difference was that two of Florida State's hits were home runs. One was a two-run home run in the first inning to make it 2-0 and another was a solo shot in the fifth. Florida State also added a run in the sixth inning on a one out double.

The first two batters reached in three of the first four innings for Auburn, yet the Tigers failed to score.

Two strikeouts and a popup ended the threat in the first inning, three straight outs in the infield ended the chance in the second inning, while a triple play in the fourth wiped out every baserunner for the Tigers.

Rose Roach found herself at the plate with bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, but grounded into a fielder's choice where KK McCrary was called out at third. Auburn challenged the call, but the ruling on the field of out was upheld and the Tigers once again came away empty handed.

Florida State advances to the NCAA Super Regionals, where it will face either Texas Tech or Mississippi State.