“We call him Teach Tape 10. He does everything perfect in terms of teach tapes,” sald secondary coach Zac Etheridge, who was a captain of AU’s national championship team in 2010. “He does everything right from a technique standpoint. He is really a vocal guy. Everybody in the room, when they have a question they go to Zion because he actually studied the game.

The next one up could be senior Zion Puckett, who is already a proverbial coach on the field for the Tigers this season.

AUBURN | Auburn has a number of former players that have moved into the coaching ranks.

“He knows his ability, he knows his range and his football IQ is through the roof so he is able to put himself in a position at that size to get everybody lined up and in the right position every time.”

Auburn’s staff includes three former players in Etheridge, running backs coach Cadillac Williams and receivers coach Marcus Davis.

Puckett is certainly open to following in their footsteps once his playing days are over.

“I know a lot of coaches have been telling me they can see a coach in me,” said Puckett. “I feel like once you try to drive yourself away from the game, I really think the game will bring you back.

“I feel like, going down the road, I might be a coach somewhere. I feel like I can impact children and also other people around me the right way.”

But Puckett still has unfinished business at Auburn and he enters his senior season as a key team leader and returning starter at safety.

He’ll be playing under his third head coach and fourth defensive coordinator at AU, which Puckett credits for making him a stronger person and better player.

"I would say the best thing that I've been through is, through the storm I would say, just going through adversity, overcoming it, not thinking about transferring,” said Puckett. “I just feel like that's something that helped me a lot with being here, and get my faith stronger with God.”

One thing that stood out to Puckett this spring was the new staff bringing a little joy back to playing football.

“Everybody is starting to figure out what they really loved about football and just going out each and every day and getting better,” he said.

"I don't think anyone lost it. I just feel like people go through things, and when you go through things you've just got to get out the storm. And I feel like that's what everybody did.”