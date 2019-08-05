After just 18 days in Auburn and a handful of days of fall camp, new Tigers receiver Zach Farrar is settling in well with his new squad.

Farrar, a grad transfer from Youngstown State who reported to campus in mid-June, was signed by Auburn to help fill the gap at split end receiver and inject some experience into the Tigers’ receiving unit as a whole.

“When he gets out there, it feels like a veteran guy,” Gus Malzahn said of Farrar at Auburn’s fall camp. “He was excited to be out here. He’s learning too. You’ve got to understand he just showed up so he’s learning, but he’s learning quick.”

In the one limited viewing window of Auburn’s fall practices so far, Farrar wasn’t treated as a veteran. He stood on the sidelines and watched as Marquis McClain and Matthew Hill took first- and second-team reps at split end, respectively.

As camp rolls on and the new players learn the ropes, Farrar will get his shot to carve out a role in the group.

“I think he’s a great receiver,” senior receiver Will Hastings said of his impressions of Farrar. “I think he’s a good kid; he knows how to run routes. … I’m ready to see him put the pads on and see what he’s got.”

Auburn is Farrar’s fourth college football team in as many years. A former 3-star signee in Oklahoma’s 2016 class, Farrar redshirted one season with the Sooners before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2017. From there he bounced to Youngstown State, where he caught 20 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown in six games played.