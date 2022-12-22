Zac, Caddy crucial to strong finish
AUBURN | It’s hard to put into words what Zac Etheridge and Cadillac Williams meant to Auburn’s 2023 class.
But first-year head coach Hugh Freeze had plenty during Wednesday afternoon’s Signing Day press conference.
“I’ve said it today on the SEC Network and today on the opening, I don’t think I can say it with anymore emphasis: I don’t think we sign the class we have today without Zac’s efforts, and Cadillac also,” said Freeze. “I thought those two just played huge roles. Zac was in on most of the current committed guys and then was very vital in turning some from other schools. He was very vital.”
Etheridge was the lead recruiter for four of AU’s five defensive back signees including cornerback Kayin Lee, who was a late flip from Ohio State. He was also the lead recruiter for edge Keldric Faulk.
A long-time Florida State commit, Faulk flipped to Auburn Wednesday thanks to Etheridge along with assists from Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.
“I was going to be on the phone morning and night, every single day, trying to convince him that this was the best place for him,” said Freeze. “He had great options. Really was down to two schools and the other, I’ve got great respect for their head coach. I know he’s good at building relationships also.
“I think it really came down to we did a good job of building a relationship and also the gift he can give to his mom and family to be really close and do something special here at Auburn.”
Williams was the lead recruiter for Auburn’s top-rated commitment, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and he was key in holding the team and class together during a stint as interim head coach from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28.
It was during his time as interim coach that the Tigers were able to add three key players to their class by flipping offensive tackle Clay Wedin from Michigan State, defensive lineman Darron Reed from LSU and edge Brenton Williams from Coastal Carolina.
“Those guys never gave up and trying to hold onto some relationships that had been formed throughout the previous years along with the people in the building and they deserve a ton of credit for hanging us in the fight until we could get what these families appear to have some stability and some direction and vision for our program,” said Freeze.
“So I’m thankful for those guys, they were faithful to the Auburn Family and held us in there with a lot of guys.”
Auburn signed 18 players Wednesday and are scheduled to sign at least one more more in the late period, which begins Feb.1. Official visits will get back underway Jan. 13 after the end of the dead period.