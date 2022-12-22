“I’ve said it today on the SEC Network and today on the opening, I don’t think I can say it with anymore emphasis: I don’t think we sign the class we have today without Zac’s efforts, and Cadillac also,” said Freeze. “I thought those two just played huge roles. Zac was in on most of the current committed guys and then was very vital in turning some from other schools. He was very vital.”

Etheridge was the lead recruiter for four of AU’s five defensive back signees including cornerback Kayin Lee, who was a late flip from Ohio State. He was also the lead recruiter for edge Keldric Faulk.

A long-time Florida State commit, Faulk flipped to Auburn Wednesday thanks to Etheridge along with assists from Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.

“I was going to be on the phone morning and night, every single day, trying to convince him that this was the best place for him,” said Freeze. “He had great options. Really was down to two schools and the other, I’ve got great respect for their head coach. I know he’s good at building relationships also.

“I think it really came down to we did a good job of building a relationship and also the gift he can give to his mom and family to be really close and do something special here at Auburn.”

Williams was the lead recruiter for Auburn’s top-rated commitment, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and he was key in holding the team and class together during a stint as interim head coach from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28.