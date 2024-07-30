Younger Coleman forging own path
AUBURN | When Bobby Coleman used to come to Auburn on recruiting visits, he was often overshadowed by his older brother, Cam Coleman.
Now that Cam is a freshman receiver for the Tigers, it’s Bobby’s turn to be the focus of AU’s recruiting efforts.
“It’s a totally different feel,” said the younger Coleman of attending Saturday’s Big Cat. “I’ve always come being the sidekick with Cam. Now, I’m the main guy. It feels good.”
It’s not surprising that Coleman, a top quarterback in the 2027 class, already hold Auburn in high esteem considering his family connection and being from just down the road at Central in Phenix City, Ala.
“It feels like family here,” he said. “They take care of us up here. I love it up here.”
Coleman has six early offers from Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Troy, Georgia State and Alabama State. He’s also receiving interest from South Carolina, Florida, Florida State and UCF.
He hopes to visit many of those schools this fall including trips back to Auburn to watch Cam.
In addition to standing out on the field this spring including starting the A-Day game, Cam has also earned praise from his coaches and teammates for his maturity and work ethic.
Coleman said that hard-nosed mentality comes from his parents.
“Just the foundation of our household and our dad being a major part of our life growing up, and my mom too,” said Coleman. “My dad has always been pretty hard on us, just to, ‘Work hard, work hard, work hard.’ I threw for 1,000 yards today, ‘No one cares. Just work harder.’ That mentality came a long way in helping us.”