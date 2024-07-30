AUBURN | When Bobby Coleman used to come to Auburn on recruiting visits, he was often overshadowed by his older brother, Cam Coleman. Now that Cam is a freshman receiver for the Tigers, it’s Bobby’s turn to be the focus of AU’s recruiting efforts. “It’s a totally different feel,” said the younger Coleman of attending Saturday’s Big Cat. “I’ve always come being the sidekick with Cam. Now, I’m the main guy. It feels good.”

Coleman was a standout at Auburn's camp this summer. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It’s not surprising that Coleman, a top quarterback in the 2027 class, already hold Auburn in high esteem considering his family connection and being from just down the road at Central in Phenix City, Ala. “It feels like family here,” he said. “They take care of us up here. I love it up here.” Coleman has six early offers from Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Troy, Georgia State and Alabama State. He’s also receiving interest from South Carolina, Florida, Florida State and UCF. He hopes to visit many of those schools this fall including trips back to Auburn to watch Cam.