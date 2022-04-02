Younger Ausberry and No. 3 OLB in class enjoys first Auburn visit
Jaiden Ausberry already has some familiarity with Auburn thanks to his brother, Austin Ausberry, signing with the program in December.
However, he had never actually visited Auburn before. That is until he came and visited on Saturday.
Austin was the No. 100 player in the Class of 2022 and Auburn's highest-rated signee. Jaiden is the No. 39 player and No. 3 OLB in the Class of 2023 in the Rivals rankings.
"I like it a lot," Jaiden said about Auburn. "The vibe is real cool, everybody’s nice, especially the people. I really like it."
Another aspect of Jaiden's familiarity with Auburn comes from the new LB coach, Christian Robinson. Previously at Florida, Robinson was pushing hard for Jaiden to be a Gator, now he's pushing hard for him to be a Tiger.
"He’s a real good guy," Jaiden said. "He’s going to help you on the field, off the field. He really likes to help his players beyond football, that’s what I really like about him. He takes the recruiting process personal, so I like that."
Obviously, older brother Austin is also working to bring Jaiden with him to the Plains.
"He’s trying to recruit me, he really wants me to come here," Jaiden said.
Austin will arrive at Auburn in late May to move in, and Jaiden plans to return to Auburn with him then. He also plans to return again in June, with an official visit for a game in the fall on the table, too.
Austin being at Auburn will definitely be an important factor for Jaiden as he begins to narrow down his recruitment and make a decision.
"Yeah it is because I can really find out a lot about it," Jaiden said. "Especially with my brother coming here, he can tell me a lot of stuff that I probably wouldn’t be able to find out if I didn’t have a sibling at the school, he can tell me what’s going on with the program."