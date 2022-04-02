Younger Ausberry and No. 3 OLB in class enjoys first Auburn visit

Jaiden Ausberry already has some familiarity with Auburn thanks to his brother, Austin Ausberry, signing with the program in December. However, he had never actually visited Auburn before. That is until he came and visited on Saturday. Austin was the No. 100 player in the Class of 2022 and Auburn's highest-rated signee. Jaiden is the No. 39 player and No. 3 OLB in the Class of 2023 in the Rivals rankings.

Jaiden Ausberry will return in May when his brother moves in, along with plans to visit in June. (Christian Clemente)

"I like it a lot," Jaiden said about Auburn. "The vibe is real cool, everybody’s nice, especially the people. I really like it." Another aspect of Jaiden's familiarity with Auburn comes from the new LB coach, Christian Robinson. Previously at Florida, Robinson was pushing hard for Jaiden to be a Gator, now he's pushing hard for him to be a Tiger. "He’s a real good guy," Jaiden said. "He’s going to help you on the field, off the field. He really likes to help his players beyond football, that’s what I really like about him. He takes the recruiting process personal, so I like that." Obviously, older brother Austin is also working to bring Jaiden with him to the Plains. "He’s trying to recruit me, he really wants me to come here," Jaiden said.