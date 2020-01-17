“He's getting a lot more reps with a few people banged up,” Williams said during bowl practice. “But that's nothing new. He's definitely showing that he can get a chance to play.”

And the rising junior already has his eye on a young wideout that has the potential to step up and be a part of the playing rotation. Freshman Jashawn Sheffield redshirted last fall after signing with the Tigers in the 2019 class.

What’s Sheffield done to impress Williams?

“Just running routes, getting open, getting off the line, things like that,” he said.

Auburn will have to replace two of its top five receivers from last season with the graduation of Will Hastings and Sal Cannella. Another wideout, Marquis McClain, is transferring, giving Sheffield and a host of young receivers an opportunity to step in and earn playing time.

Joining Sheffield as a freshman redshirt this fall was Ja’Varrius Johnson, who was held out due to an undisclosed injury. True freshman Kobe Hudson enrolled in January and three more 2020 signees — Ze’Vian Capers, Elijah Canion and J.J. Evans — will enroll in May.

“We signed four and really felt like we needed to.We wanted to get a little longer and we did that,” said Malzahn. “Kobe Hudson is very unique from the standpoint that he can play quarterback too. So you know, you could see him possibly even take some snaps there at times, whether it’s Wildcat or just package type deal.

“But all four of those guys are playmakers. They’re very good with the ball in their hands. And like I said, we’re excited. And I know Bo Nix is excited that we got all four of them.”