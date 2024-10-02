"You're starting to see him start to understand a few more things," the Auburn head coach said. "He's still got things to learn. Like, we threw him two bubble screens, and for 18 years now up in Alexander City, he's taken that and just outrun everybody to the sideline and been able to do it. And here it's not quite that way, but he's going to learn that, man, if he puts his foot in the ground on a couple of those, those are ten-yard gains."

Simmons, who arrived on campus this summer, finished with four catches for 61 yards and the score. Pretty good for a freshman in just his five collegiate game, but Hugh Freeze knows that there is still some growing for Simmons to do to reach his full potential.

Malcolm Simmons had beaten his defender and was clear for a touchdown. Payton Thorne threw a ball that the freshman receiver adjusted to, caught it and scored for a 48-yard TD against Oklahoma to put Auburn up 14-7 in the second quarter of Saturday's game.

It's all part of a young and talented freshmen wide receiver class learning the ropes of what it takes to play in the SEC. Cam Coleman, who has the advantage over Simmons of having a full spring, is also coming along as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2.

On the first drive, Thorne hit Coleman right in the hands for what would be a 3rd-down conversion. Instead, the receiver dropped it, and the Tigers had to punt. Thorne, who has been playing college football for five years, had a pep talk with Coleman.

"Especially that one; I told him it's the first drive, it's early in the game, just put it behind him, don't dwell on it, you've got a whole game in front of you," Thorne said. "You can be pissed about it after the game, but for right now, put it behind you and focus on what we're doing for the next drive."

Coleman did just that, catching three passes for 82 yards, including a 42-yard gain where he outjumped his defender for the jump ball.

"I think his mindset has been great, and I think he's been getting better," Thorne said of Coleman. "Obviously, he's still learning what college is like; it's his first season. You're just trying to gain as much knowledge as you can early on, and he's doing a good job with it."

While those two are seeing the field often, Perry Thompson isn't. The Foley, Ala., native has just four catches on the year, two of those coming in the opener against Alabama A&M for 82 yards. However, if practice is any indication of if he will see more snaps in the future, it's looking good for Thompson.

"Perry had a great week of practice," Freeze said. "We got to get him in more games."