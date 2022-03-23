Young OT enjoys return to Auburn with plans to return again

At just 16 years old, 3-star OT DJ Chester is one of the younger players in the Class of 2023, but he's built out already at 6-foot-5, 309 pounds and has racked up a big offer list already. Auburn is one of those offers, and he got another look at the Auburn program on Monday when he visited and watched the team practice.

Chester visited Auburn's campus on Monday. (Christian Clemente)

Chester was on campus last summer when the dead period ended with his team for 7-on-7 camps along with O-line/D-line camps. Monday was a chance to watch the current offensive line practice and Will Friend coaching them. "It was real cool," Chester said. "And I like how — I finally got to see how he (Friend) actually coaches. I saw a little bit when he was with — when we were doing 7-on-7 and O-line/D-line, but I really like how he coaches." With over 25 offers, Chester has plans to visit South Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami, UCF, Florida State, Tennessee and LSU before starting to narrow down his list of schools.