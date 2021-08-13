Young OL stepping up

Fortunately for Auburn, there are several backup linemen stepping up this fall.

The Tigers will likely start four or five seniors on their offensive line this season. That experience could pay big dividends on the field this fall, but it means a whole lot of turnover in 2022.

AUBURN | Auburn returns eight offensive linemen with starting experience and seven of those are seniors.

“To me, I feel like Jalil Irvin has taken a big step this camp, just knowing the ins and outs moving from center to guard,” said senior Brodarious Hamm. “He’s stepping up real good. Tate Johnson, he’s stepping up to. Just trying to take on a bigger role and help the team where we need help at.”

Irvin, a junior, was the backup center last season, but is also getting work at guard this fall. He’s played in 11 career games.

“It’s his mindset every day. He comes in ready to work,” said Hamm of Irvin. “He doesn’t complain. He takes reps at both positions. Just his mindset alone, he does the little things right. I feel like that’s going to help him a lot.”

Johnson, a sophomore, showed his potential by securing a spot as a second-team guard as a true freshman last season. Johnson and junior Kameron Stutts were both also singled out by multiple teammates for their play during spring drills.

The Tigers signed two offensive linemen in the 2021 class including Garner Langlo, who enrolled in January and went through spring practice working mainly at guard and a little at tackle.

“One of the young guys that has stood out to me is Garner Langlo,” said senior Brandon Council on Wednesday. “He’s really coming on. He’s strong and he’s picking up the offense. He’s a real good guy.”

Coby Smith, who checked in at 6-foot-8 and 314 pounds, enrolled this summer.

“Colby and Garner both come out there everyday ready to work,” said Hamm. “They’re learning. It’s more fast-paced than what they’re used to, but they’re learning. They can help us in the long run.”

Overall, Hamm is pleased with the progress the offensive line has made this fall but still sees plenty of room for improvement

“Right now I feel like we still have a lot to work on,” he said. “With Coach (Will) Friend we’re getting better every day. Nothing is perfect, but right now we have to focus on the little things, the details. That’s what we’ve got to work on.”

Auburn will hold its first scrimmage Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.