Young EDGE steps up during the spring

However, that was the only returning production coming back. Brooks did not play a snap during his true freshman season.

Leota, who transferred from Northwestern to Auburn last year and was able to quickly find a role as a rotational EDGe last season, finishing with 23 tackles and seven sacks.

Hall, a proven Auburn veteran who opted to return after a season where he put up 52 tackles, nine sacks.

Auburn went into the spring with just three scholarship EDGE players in Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Dylan Brooks.

Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said the Tigers were "actively seeking" help at the EDGE spot, looking to land several players through the transfer portal.

But some of that help also came from in-house development, too, as Brooks progressed during the spring and proved what he's capable of.

“We’re hoping to get more pounds on him over the summer," Leota said about Brooks. "He’s really learning how to use his hands a lot better. He’s starting to learn the system and the playbook.

"I have been working with him a lot in the dorms, just going through the playbook and getting the terminology down. Once he gets that down and gets more reps, I feel like he’s going to be a really, really good player.”

Auburn is counting on him to be that really, really good player in the future, but for now, Auburn's coaches just need him ready to contribute. Even if Auburn brings in two transfers at the position, Brooks is still set to be playing a role as a rotational EDGE.

Brooks came in as the No. 124 recruit in the Class of 2021 and was Auburn's second-highest rated signee in the class.

He showed off some of that talent that earned him his high ranking during the spring.

In one scrimmage Brooks had a pair of sacks. In the A-Day game, Brooks had five tackles and what should have been a sack had it been a real game.

"Oh yeah, Dylan man, he's doing a lot better," Hall said. "You can tell he wants it, he wants it really bad. He's going to be a great player one day. Like I said, it's just about bringing those guys along and helping them take the next step in their game to be really good and he will be."

During Brooks' senior season at Handley High in Roanoke, Ala., he totaled 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks.