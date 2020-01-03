“They’re talented. They’re just building off us. I feel like they have a great skill set,” said senior cornerback Javaris Davis, who played his 49th and final game for Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Fortunately, the Tigers signed a talented group of defensive backs in the 2019 class that should be prepared to step up and handle a much bigger role after a year in college.

AUBURN | Auburn will lose three seniors from its secondary in 2020 and perhaps a junior if Noah Igbinoghene elects to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson all signed with Auburn last December. Pritchett played in seven game this fall and will be a sophomore next season while both Puckett and Simpson played in four and will redshirt.

Pritchett actually tied for the team-lead with four tackles against Samford Nov. 23, giving a glimpse of his potential. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for a starting position or work into the playing rotation at cornerback in year two.

“Long corner, kind of reminds me of Carlton Davis when we were freshmen,” said senior safety Jeremiah Dinson. “I see it, man, long — he'll press you, man. He can touch you without even — like, you off the ball, he can still touch you. He plays the ball really, really well.

“You know, he gets in the weight room, works his butt off, gets faster, gets stronger in Coach Russell's program and the sky's the limit for that guy.”

Simpson will likely get a first opportunity to compete at the safety position but is versatile enough to help out Auburn’s secondary in a variety of positions. Puckett will likely be a nickel, dime or safety.

“Simpson. He’s athletic, a guy that can play everywhere. Play from corner to safety,” Dinson said. “Just seeing him in practice moving around, his moving skills, his ball skills — when he jumps for a ball, it’s like he’s in the air for a very long time. He’s going to be pretty good, Zion too.

“He’s played a little bit here and there, but when he gets it buckled down as well, he’s another guy that’s going to pop out to the guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys that’s going to do some good things in these years to come.”

There’s more young talent on the way too. The Tigers signed four defensive backs in the 2020 class and three of them — Marco Domio, Ladarius Tennison and Chris Thompson Jr. — plan to enroll in January. Eric Reed Jr. is expected to join the team in May.

Domio, a junior college standout, should compete for immediate playing time at corner while Tennison could be an early contributor at nickel. Thompson was signed as a safety and Reed as a corner.