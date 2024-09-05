"You don't ever quit," Hugh Freeze said about the play. "He gave great effort. Obviously, we would like to see him get that pick. He's young but has talent."

Instead, the cornerback let the ball go right through his hands, deflecting it to an Alabama A&M receiver who grasped it and started sprinting toward the end zone. Not giving up on the play, Hart hustled and stopped the receiver at the one-yard line. It ended up saving the Tigers, not just a touchdown but any points, as the Bulldogs missed their field-goal attempt four plays later.

JC Hart had played the ball perfectly and was about to record his first collegiate interception. All he had to do was bring the ball down and then celebrate with his teammates.

Hart is just one of several young players in the Tigers' secondary this season who must step up and be productive. Besides Keionte Scott and Jerrin Thompson, the third level of Auburn's defense isn't very experienced, but Hart and others are getting thrown into the fire, with some seeing a little playing time last season.

Freeze sees some good things from them but also understands they have to get better.

"I thought Kayin Lee was pretty solid," he said. "Keionte (Scott) was solid for the few snaps he played. (Antonio) Kite was pretty decent.

"We've got some improving to do. We can't panic and get so handsy. Be patient, stay in your technique and then go play the ball. I thought there were a few good ones."

There are also young players at the safety position, where Freeze says improvement is needed to get on the same page.

"Safety, we've got some communication things we've got to get cleaned up," he said. "Particularly when you roll into the young kids like Kaleb Harris and Sylvester. We're going to need them. We just have to make sure our communication gets cleaner."