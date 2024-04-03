The 2023 haul includes Kayin Lee, who started four games as a true freshman last year and is on track to be a full-time starter this fall, and Champ Anthony, who the Tigers brought in from junior college and could be the starting nickel in 2024.

Getting Keionte Scott back for his senior season and adding a couple of transfers was important. But it’s the 13 defensive backs they’ve signed in the last two classes that are making the biggest difference.

AUBURN | There’s a growing confidence at Auburn that the secondary, despite having to replace four of five starters, will continue to be a strength of the defense.

Two more ’23 signees, Tyler Scott and Colton Hood, have stepped up in a big way this spring and are competing for a starting spot at cornerback.

The rest of the ’23 class includes Terrance Love, Sylvester Smith and C.J. Johnson, who are all competing for a spot at safety, and JC Hart, who redshirted last fall but is one of the most improved players at cornerback this spring.

Smith is also competing at nickel.

Four of AU’s five 2024 signees enrolled early with Kaleb Harris, Kensley Louidor-Faustin and JUCO transfer Laquan Robinson all competing at safety, and Jay Crawford already in the mix at corner.

A’Mon Lane will join the group at the end of May.

Transfer portal additions, safety Jerrin Thompson and cornerback Antonio Kite, are also in the mix to be starters or key rotational pieces as is Caleb Wooden, who is entering his third season at AU.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was asked about the secondary during Tuesday’s press conference.

“I hope it's not fool's gold. We obviously lost a lot back there. But I've been really excited about the progress we're seeing back there from those young guys,” said Freeze. “I think Charles Kelly and Crime Dog have done a great job with them. And you have a great leader in Keionte. But other than that, it's a lot of -- well, Thompson has played considerable snaps.

“But of the guys we have here, we're fixing to play a lot of young guys to play considerable snaps. K-Lee is really, really talented. Tyler Scott and Colton Hood and Champ Anthony all had really solid camps. Obviously Thompson we think can play. I think JC Hart has got a huge ceiling. He's getting better and better. At the safety spot, Sylvester and T-Love and Caleb Wooden have all been really, really solid. Laquan Robinson is learning, but he's really, really talented and physical. He's just got to learn. He can get on the wrong page in a hurry, but he's physical and what you want in an SEC safety.

“I think we did really well with those young guys. Faustin is going to be a good player, too. Crawford also. But really excited about Keionte and K-Lee and Colton Hood — have done really well at those corner spots. Antonio Kite is coming on. I think that's probably where I'd say we've made the most noticeable improvement.”

Auburn will conclude spring drills this week with a practice Thursday and the A-Day game Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.