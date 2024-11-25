Auburn OL commit covers 'awesome' official visit

"Good atmosphere obviously, best game I’ve ever been to in my entire life," Ellis said. "It was awesome. Good to see that, good for the recruits that were here to see that."

The Auburn offensive line commit, who reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class back in October, was back in town with his family for his official visit. It wasn't anything new to him, as he'd been to Auburn several times previously, but the game was an experience he won't forget.

Once the game had concluded and Auburn had won 43-41 in four overtimes, Ellis was one of the first to rush the field under the lights of Jordan Hare Stadium.

"First time for that as well, awesome," Ellis said. "Locker room was crazy after the game, guys really enjoyed it and you could see the bond that they all had, so it was awesome."

He was one of five official visitors over the weekend, joining fellow commit Bryce Deas and Samuel Turner, while flip target Darrion Smith and undecided Justus Terry also took officials. The bond that the 2025 class shares is something that was talked about amongst all of them.

"We were just talking about how everybody wants to come in here and compete," Ellis said. "We all want to play together and make a big impact. I just feel like that bond that we have is just gonna lead to really good success in years to come."

Seeing the Tigers pull off an upset of the No. 15 team in the country was exciting to see as well.

"It’s definitely good for the team to see what we can do against a top-15 team in the country," Ellis said. "[Texas A&M] had some impressive wins this year. We’ve been close in every game we’ve played this year, so being able to finish and get a win like that, it’s huge."

Now, Ellis is ready to get to work himself. He'll sign with Auburn on Dec. 4 and enroll in the summer, getting ready for his first season on the Plains. What's his mentality until then?

"I would just say finishing on fine tuning some stuff, making sure I’m staying in the weight room, being hard on my development and making sure that when I get here in June that I’m full speed and ready to go," Ellis said.