Tigers win thriller

Bruce Pearl knew it was going to be a tough test against No. 5 Iowa State. He was right, as the game came down to the last second as No. 4 Auburn used a putback by Johni Broome with one second left to go with a thrilling 83-81 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Maui Classic.
After trailing by 16 at halftime, the Tigers came back with a 15-to-2 run, capped by a Chad Baker-Mazara three and foul shot to cut the lead to three. A Miles Kelly jumper from beyond the arc tied the game at 53 at 13:51.
The Cyclones retook a five-point until Baker-Mazara hit two free throws and Tahaad Pettiford hit a jump shot to put the Cylones' lead at one. Iowa State responded, growing the lead to five again . A basket by Broome and Kelly cut it to a one-point deficit before Curtis Jones hit two throws to make it a three-point game.
Broome took care of that, hitting a three-pointer to tie the game at 73 before Denver Jones hit two free throws and a jumper to give the Tigers a 77-73 lead.
Iowa State didn't go away, tying the game at 1:53 mark and taking the lead on two Keshon Gilbert free throws with 51 seconds left in the game.
A layup by Kelly tied the game with 38 seconds left. Auburn forced a turnover on the opposite end of the court, setting up Broome's heroics.
Broome led the Tigers with 21 points. Chad Baker-Mazara added 18 points while Tahaad Pettiford finished with 14 points.
Auburn will play the winner of North Carolina/Dayton on Tuesday night.