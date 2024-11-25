Tigers win thriller

Bruce Pearl knew it was going to be a tough test against No. 5 Iowa State. He was right, as the game came down to the last second as No. 4 Auburn used a putback by Johni Broome with one second left to go with a thrilling 83-81 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Maui Classic.

After trailing by 16 at halftime, the Tigers came back with a 15-to-2 run, capped by a Chad Baker-Mazara three and foul shot to cut the lead to three. A Miles Kelly jumper from beyond the arc tied the game at 53 at 13:51.

The Cyclones retook a five-point until Baker-Mazara hit two free throws and Tahaad Pettiford hit a jump shot to put the Cylones' lead at one. Iowa State responded, growing the lead to five again . A basket by Broome and Kelly cut it to a one-point deficit before Curtis Jones hit two throws to make it a three-point game.