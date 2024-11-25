Harris on playing time: 'I expected it'

"I expected it," the safety said. "God's plan. I give all the credit to Jesus. I came in already knowing what I wanted to accomplish."

Kaleb Harris has seen playing time in all 11 of Auburn's games this season. Considering he's a freshman playing in the SEC, that's impressive from the Bessemer, Ala., native.

Part of his confidence comes from playing at the highest level of Alabama high school football at Thompson, where he helped the Warriors win three straight 7A titles. He has played against some of the best, but there is a big difference between high school and playing in college. Being an early signee and having an entire spring to get used to college helped him in getting playing time as a freshman.

"I think that's big for all recruits who want to come in and play as freshmen," Harris said. "You're enrolling in January and getting down here early, so that's the biggest part. That time period during spring ball I got bigger and stronger. I figured out how to take more control of my body, and since I had most of my big injuries during the spring, that helped with that."

Harris had arguably his best game in Auburn's upset victory over No. 15 Texas A&M, recording seven tackles (five solo). He's part of a defense that has counted on its youth more than most teams. The young guys had to grow up quickly, and Harris sees that occurring each week.

"I think we grew a lot, especially as a group," he said. "Mentally, it's been a lot. Physically, I think we were already there. (Demarcus Riddick) that's an athletic freak. So mentally, that's where our biggest jump has been."

And, playing in DJ Durkin's system, Harris has had to learn how to do a variety of things at the safety position. That's to his liking.

"I like it," Harris said. "Coach Durkin is going to tell you he is going to send that pressure. He's a dog. What he has around him are dogs. This whole defense is dogs. Being a safety with coach Durkin, you're going to cover, blitz, tackle everything. Linebackers and Safeties are basically the same thing with him. He's so versatile."

Now, Harris returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium, where he lost his last high school football game: a 21-19 defeat by Central (Phenix City) and teammate Cam Coleman in the state championship game last December. And while he says that playing in his first Iron Bowl doesn't add any more motivation going into Saturday, that defeat in that stadium does.

"It's exciting," Harris said. "I got a little sour taste in my mouth from that stadium, so I'm excited to get back in there and get that taste out."