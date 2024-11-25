TIGER TALK REVIEW: Alabama Week '24

• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Monday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.

(ANDY is in Maui and therefore not available tonight.)

NOT ANDY asks about what it was like going out after the game last weekend. His wife, Jill, had grilled sausage and corn on the cob waiting on him at home.

NOT ANDY says it was quite a win. "A&M's roster is as good as we've seen. You knew they were going to make a run and make big plays. I know people boo when I run it on third-and-long ... devastation could happen. You're not going to protect against those type of fronts (that they use on third-and-long.) It was really gratifying to see our kids ... in this particular game ... keep fighting and win."

NOT ANDY asks about how the seniors got a big win. "I'm happy for our fans. We finally delivered to them something that brings them joy. That means a lot to me. It bothers me that we had a chance to win more games this year and didn't. Auburn people are different. They see growth. They see recruiting efforts and are excited about what can be."

HERB is in the house. He wants to thank Hugh for spending so much time with fans at these events. (Hugh is getting paid to do this show, guys.) He asks a complicated question about kickoffs. This is too far in the weeds for me.

NOT ANDY wants to talk about keeping emotions in check during the last drive in regulation. "Do you want to go through the full gamut of emotions I went through that night? (GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.) When you watch the film ... this not a negative because Jarquez played his guts out ... there's a run there if he trusts the block of Dre, I think he scores and the game's over in regulation. I do start feeling the anxiety when you've got to kick the three points. I was pretty full of anxiety at that moment. Give Ian credit. I was on his tail earlier (after the miss). I don't usually do that to kickers, but he's one I can talk to pretty normally. He responded in big-time form."

SOME DUDE is in the house. He asks about coaching in the Iron Bowl. "I've honestly always enjoyed playing there. I'm one of the few to go in there and get a win. And I plan to do it again soon. You have to change how you prep -- we'll prep with crowd noise and we'll have to get in the huddles more to make sure we communicate effectively. Road games in this league are not much fun. This is one we will embrace -- home and away. It's the greatest rivalry in college football."

BUSTER is in the house. It's his birthday! He's confused on the OPI call against Rivaldo. "It almost cost us the game. In all honesty, I have never ... I was full of so much rage at that moment. I wanted a piece of that guy so bad. I told the head official: 'I want to fight him right now. If you get him over here, I'm going to fight him.' I might be fined, I don't know. I said that in the press conference too. That's how I felt at that time, too. It was an absolute phantom call. I'm sure they feel awful when they see that they've made a mistake. You've got to believe that. All we as coaches just continue to ask for it: Make it be a quality foul. Sometimes it just seems like they anticipate something happening. I did have a conversation today with the head of the officials and he was incredibly supportive."

NOT ANDY asks if officials are OK with coaches getting mad sometimes. "The good ones ... have done this for a while and they've very tolerant to a point. I think they get it. As long as they hear me out, I usually can get over it pretty quick."

DREW is in the house. He wants to talk about Dre's big catch. "I don't know that he gets enough notoriety." (Wrong word choice there.) "He continues making contested catches as good as anyone I've seen. We've run that particular play maybe 10 times over the course of fall camp. He's made that catch maybe eight times against our guys, so I wasn't surprised. Dre's done a heck of a job of us."

NOT ANDY asks for more information on Dre. "We probably haven't used him enough. We probably should target him more."