THE RUNDOWN: Episode 662

Jay G. Tate goes back to his roots to do a SOLO SHOW discussing the most pressing news, which today centers on the football team's huge victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Topics:

• Auburn finally made it happen!

• Dre's catch in the fourth overtime was an "oh shit" moment of there ever was one.

• Jarquez did what Jarquez does.

• Cam Coleman sure has come a long way in a short period of time.

• Defense had problems against A&M, but the fight and the fervor never abated.

• Why I think Durkin is a better version of Muschamp.

• Is this Iron Bowl fertile soil for the Auburn Tigers?

• "Twas a huge weekend from a recruiting perspective.

• Updates on Deuce Knight, Ousmane Kromah, Darrion Smith, Malik Autry and Justus Terry.

• Basketball is preparing for the Iowa State game tonight!

• The case for playing Kai and Turtle ASAP.

• The secret to Auburn's defensive excellence.

The show ends with a very tight supply of salutations, shoutouts and a couple shoutdowns for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

